Scions of Nizam want Osmania General Hospital glory restored

K Shiva Shanker

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The chorus of demands for a new Osmania General Hospital building has become louder with the descendants of last ruling Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, who built the majestic century-old building, seeking restoration of the old structure and also construction of new towers there. Besides, Nizam’s Family Welfare Association president Nawab Najaf Ali Khan is learnt to have written a letter to governor ESL Narasimhan, appealing to him to direct the officials concerned to restore the lost glory of the hospital.

“We appeal to your good self to direct the authorities concerned to restore the glory of Osmania Hospital heritage building for which act of kindness we shall be grateful,” the letter said. Khan sought the same (restoration of OGH) in his plea made in April to then chief minister and now caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.Citing a report of the Indian Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) on the hospital building, Khan says in his letter to the governor that it is disheartening for them to see that a structure, that was built with a great vision, is suffering from neglect and lies in a sorry state though it can sustain for another 100 years.

The INTACH report dated August 2015 states that while there is no visible problem with the foundation and walls, the plaster on the outer surface and the ceiling is affected due to various reasons. “Primarily, the deterioration is due to water seepage and can be repaired easily,” the report said.