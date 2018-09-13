Home Cities Hyderabad

Doctors’ strike delays treatment at NIMS

While it was learnt that a live donor kidney transplantation scheduled on Tuesday was postponed to next week, the institute’s administration denied it.

Published: 13th September 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With close to 300 resident doctors on strike, around 40 per-cent of elective surgeries have come down at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and patients from the city and who come from far away districts had to wait for longer hours as only senior doctors and a few resident doctors are providing the elective services.

The NIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) have boycotted elective medical services from Monday demanding orders issued appointing Dr RV Kumar as dean of the institute to be revoked. The association’s president Dr K Goutam Chakravarthy and others alleged that the professor was involved in corruption. However, Dr Kumar earlier said that he was not found guilty in five enquiries launched into the allegation.

Since NIMS is one of the premier institutes in Hyderabad, people travel from across the State, even from far flung villages opt services there. 

