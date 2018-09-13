Hyderabad: Golconda Fort is set to regain its past glory with GMR Group adopting it

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official. The Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao (GMR) Sports Group is going to take up the maintenance of Golconda Fort under the Centre’s ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme and, if all goes well, work at the historical fort is set to begin in two weeks.

The agreement which has been under ropes since last year, came to a conclusion on Wednesday with GMR officials giving a presentation of their proposed works at Golconda to the Archaeological Survey of India(ASI). Speaking to Express, superintending archaeologist of ASI Hyderabad M K Chauley, said, “In principle everything has been decided. The tourism department has already given their clearance. The Director General of ASI Usha Sharma has also voiced her enthusiasm in the matter.”

Under the agreement, while Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (WAPCOS), through ASI funds, would create the infrastructure, GMR would be in charge of its maintenance and of other public amenities. ASI will concentrate on conservation of the ruins spread on 54 acres as before.

“While the two existing toilets will be upgraded, a new one will be constructed. The touring route will be revamped, so that people do not go astray. Apart from that, we will have a new cafeteria, cloakroom, upgraded ticket booking centre, benches and dustbins,’’ Chauley said.

Other facilities include battery-operated vehicles for going about the site, audio guides, solid-waste management, electrical fittings and also an interpretation centre. “Anyone can come to the interpretation centre for having an idea about the history of the ruins, and the ASI since the 1950s,” he said.

New facilities

Toilets, Cafeteria, Cloakroom, Ticket booking centre, Illumination, Audio guides, Battery-operated vehicles, Interpretation Center, Paved pathways , Drinking water facilities