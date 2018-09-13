Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The divine party is no longer old-school; jazzy idols dot the city

The 10-day long festivities which starts today would paint the city in a myriad of hues as Ganesh Chavithi becomes more stitched to the fabric of Hyderabad.

Published: 13th September 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The election fever may have left a whiff of palpable tensions in the air, but easing the nerves of Hyderabadis would be the god of good beginnings, whose reverence has spilled celebrations across the streets of Hyderabad.

The 10-day long festivities which starts today would paint the city in a myriad of hues as Ganesh Chavithi becomes more stitched to the fabric of Hyderabad.

Festivities are in the air and the city’s by-lanes are dotted with thousands of Ganesh idols of different sizes, colours, and themes. Blaring speakers and bright lights are just an addition to the festive fervour it brings. “As a Maharashtrian, it’s moving to see how so many communities are coming together for the festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi,” says Akhilesh Washikar, who is a part of the Marathi organisation Mitraangan.

It comes as no surprise that the number of Ganesh idols installed in the streets has spiralled over the years, with the idol becoming a matter of competition among the colonies and youngsters. There are approximately 1 lakh registered idols this year, and rumours have it that with elections around the corner many local leaders are also pulling votes with their jazzy preparations.

The bright lights and neon splashed idols set aside, the show has been stolen by the dramatic increase in number of clay and mud Ganeshas up for sale. While PoP is still the favourite, the humble brown clay Ganeshas are penetrating the markets with their eco friendly message.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru