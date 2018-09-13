Hyderabad: The divine party is no longer old-school; jazzy idols dot the city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The election fever may have left a whiff of palpable tensions in the air, but easing the nerves of Hyderabadis would be the god of good beginnings, whose reverence has spilled celebrations across the streets of Hyderabad.

The 10-day long festivities which starts today would paint the city in a myriad of hues as Ganesh Chavithi becomes more stitched to the fabric of Hyderabad.

Festivities are in the air and the city’s by-lanes are dotted with thousands of Ganesh idols of different sizes, colours, and themes. Blaring speakers and bright lights are just an addition to the festive fervour it brings. “As a Maharashtrian, it’s moving to see how so many communities are coming together for the festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi,” says Akhilesh Washikar, who is a part of the Marathi organisation Mitraangan.

It comes as no surprise that the number of Ganesh idols installed in the streets has spiralled over the years, with the idol becoming a matter of competition among the colonies and youngsters. There are approximately 1 lakh registered idols this year, and rumours have it that with elections around the corner many local leaders are also pulling votes with their jazzy preparations.

The bright lights and neon splashed idols set aside, the show has been stolen by the dramatic increase in number of clay and mud Ganeshas up for sale. While PoP is still the favourite, the humble brown clay Ganeshas are penetrating the markets with their eco friendly message.