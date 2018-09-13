Home Cities Hyderabad

It’s raining Ganeshas in Hyderabad

It’s celebration time! Ganesh Chaturthi is here and the revelry has spilled onto the streets.

Published: 13th September 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

People gather in Monda market ahead of celebrations for idol purchases. Young gilr purchasing goods for the puja. | express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It’S celebration time! Ganesh Chaturthi is here and the revelry has spilled onto the streets. This year, festivities are likely to be bigger as over 1 lakh street Ganesh idols have been registered with Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti. Immersions would happen at 34 lakes across the city, the biggest being Hussainsagar, Saroornagar, Safilguda and Durgam Cheruvu.

ome quick shopping on the eve
of the festival. Ganeshas lined
up in wait of takers in the city

A major chunk of this will be dumped into Hussainsagar and 82 cranes have been commissioned to the lake for this purpose. “We are coordinating with all the departments to ensure smooth and safe celebrations. A total of 18 departments have come together for the purpose, including R&B, water, electricity, revenue and police,” said Ravinuthala Shashidhar, secretary of the Samithi.

The government has also given free electricity to all the committees for setting up of idols in myriad of shapes and sizes. Many societies, this time around, seem to have gone eco-friendly and installed clay-Ganeshas. Leading the way is the Maharashtra Mandal, which would install a humble 4-feet-tall clay Ganesh at Ramkote after a kilometer long procession.

“We would be immersing the Ganesh here itself,” said Ambarish, the organiser. They would also be organising a performance of the Maharashtrian dance form, Dhol Tasha. Another highlight this year, apart from the tallest Ganesh at Khairatabad, would be the blinking-Ganesh at Balapur. Standing tall at 18.5 feet, this Ganesha blinks at devotees.

Use eco-friendly Ganesh idols, says Khammam district collector
Khammam District collector RV Karnan called upon people to use eco-friendly Ganesh idols instead of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols to avoid pollution. Speaking to Express on Tuesday, he said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Ganesh festival. Police personnel have also been deployed to avoid untoward incidents during the festival days across the district. Arrangements have been made for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Prakashnagar area in Khammam town, the collector said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru