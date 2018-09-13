Home Cities Hyderabad

KT Rama Rao to inaugurate Medical Oncology unit at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences

A state-of-the-art building for Medical Oncology block at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) would be inaugurated by IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday morning.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A state-of-the-art building for Medical Oncology block at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) would be inaugurated by IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday morning. While 70 to 80 patients a day wait to get admitted at the existing Medical Oncology unit, only 40 beds are available there. With the inauguration of 50 more beds in the new unit, more patients can be admitted, said Oncologists at the institute.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has sponsored Rs 10 crore to construct the building, and provided required infrastructure, equipment.

The 50-bedded sophisticated Medical Oncology unit-where Chemotherapy is provided-includes five beds in ICU along with an isolation wards, 12 beds in Male ward, 10 in women, 11 in Pediatric unit and 12 in Leukemia ward where blood cancer patients are treated.

Each bed in the ICU has facility to provide oxygen support, suction apparatus. Besides this, every tow beds in other wards have access to oxygen and vacuum facility as well.

Head of the Medical Oncology department at NIMS Dr G Sadashivudu said that since the Medical Oncology is expanding, two more faculty members were recruited.  “Now we have five faculty members on the whole,” Dr Sadashivudu said.

