Bringing inspiring speakers together

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : If one can delve into the triggers for transformation among people, it is often an epiphany rather than greater knowledge that leads to the raising of consciousness as well as concrete action.In the mid-1990s, Viiveck Verma, the key man behind TEDx Hyderabad, visited an old age home to see if he could offer help. He saw an opportunity to improve the quality of life of the residents by making small, yet impactful changes. He helped them build an orphanage in the same premises which meant that senior citizens and kids had people to love and take care of each other. Nobody has ever experienced anything that wasn’t part of a single moment unfolding. This probably was that moment for Viiveck.

His willingness to grow and in understanding and accepting new ideas triggered him to bring TEDx to Hyderabad – a platform to unleash new ideas, inspire, and do. A community that started with 40 people now has 4,000 individuals, each with a vision to put ideas into action. Chief Strategy Officer for Srinivasa Farms, Viiveck moved to Hyderabad in 2008 and ever since, made it his home.

“In my growing years, I had felt quite discontented with a unidimensional scale of marks and ranks that I would get judged for. When I was in a position to support others, I looked beyond the filters of preconceived notions and enabled people in bringing great ideas to fruition”, says the 50-year-old. The degree to which we will experience positive, powerful growth in our lives is directly proportional to the degree to which we allow ourselves to open to new ideas.

On his TEDx journey, Viiveck further adds, “At TEDxHyderabad, we are acknowledged in the TEDx community the world over for bringing out the best of curated content and speakers. We had conviction in the achievements of our speakers and when we brought them on the stage, their stories inspired thousands. Take Kiran Kanojia or Anshul Sinha for example – both were what the world with its skewed view would have called underdogs, until they shared their passionate stories at TEDxHyderabad”.

While Viiveck continues to build TEDxHyderabad transcending boundaries between people from different backgrounds to spark new ideas, and thought-provoking acts, on professional front, he has been actively mentoring few startups, magnifying their impact of ideas. Though leaders must do whatever they can to rekindle the can-do spirit, it’s that challenge that wakes me up every morning says Viiveck as he continues to create momentum for progress with collective efforts of like-minded thinkers.The event is on Sunday (8 am onwards) at JRC Convention. Details: www.tedxhyderabad.com