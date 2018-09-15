Home Cities Hyderabad

K T Rama Rao inaugurates 50-bed medical oncology unit at NIMS

 The newly-constructed oncology unit at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was inaugurated by IT Minister K T Rama Rao here on Thursday.

Published: 15th September 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

IT minister KT Rama Rao greets the hospital staff after inagurating the Oncology Centre at NIMS hospital, in Hyderabad on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The newly-constructed oncology unit at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was inaugurated by IT Minister K T Rama Rao here on Thursday.The 50-bed unit has been developed at a cost of `10 crore by Megha Engineering Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (MEIL).  MEIL managing director P V Krishna Reddy said the company would maintain the oncology unit for the next three years and also promised to renovate the old oncology building. 

Speaking on the occasion,  K T Rama Rao said, “Only with the CSR activity can advanced technologies reach to the common man. NIMS is providing expensive surgeries at low cost to poor people. I am happy to learn that NIMS has done 1,084 kidney transplantation surgeries, seven liver transplantations and over 100 bone marrow surgeries.” He further said, “Telangana government is also doing a lot of programmes in the health sector. Recently we have started ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme and it is getting a a good response from the people.” 

KTR along with Health Minister C Lakshma Reddy, NIMS Director Manohar and MEIL chairman PP Reddy, opened the ICU. Reddy said, “Our CSR activity is a continuous process to build a better society. With the budget of `10 crore, we created the best oncology unit at NIMS,’’ he said. 

