Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Bikernis’ to bring voter awareness

The members from the Bikerni Club who would participate in the rally include Jai Bharathi, Satya, Susan Shanti, Surekha, Kavitha, Hamsa, Mahathi, Shilpa and Kiran Mortha.

Published: 16th September 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in a novel initiative, has for the first time decided to utilise the services of Bikerni Hyderabad — an all Women Bikers Club — to create voter awareness in the city from Sunday. A bike rally on voter awareness and enrolment will be flagged off at 7 pm Sunday by the District Election officer and GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road.

The members from the Bikerni Club who would participate in the rally include Jai Bharathi, Satya, Susan Shanti, Surekha, Kavitha, Hamsa, Mahathi, Shilpa and Kiran Mortha. “We feel that everyone should utilise the adult franchise to elect their future leaders,”  Jai Bharathi told Express.

We want to undertake this ride to promote voting and create awareness on how important it is to have our names on the electoral portals, she added. As many as 50 women bikers will participate in the event . The club appreciated the efforts of GHMC Commissioner Kishore and Serilingampally zonal commissioner Harichandana  Dasari for taking up the initiative. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi