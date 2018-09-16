‘Bikernis’ to bring voter awareness

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in a novel initiative, has for the first time decided to utilise the services of Bikerni Hyderabad — an all Women Bikers Club — to create voter awareness in the city from Sunday. A bike rally on voter awareness and enrolment will be flagged off at 7 pm Sunday by the District Election officer and GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road.

The members from the Bikerni Club who would participate in the rally include Jai Bharathi, Satya, Susan Shanti, Surekha, Kavitha, Hamsa, Mahathi, Shilpa and Kiran Mortha. “We feel that everyone should utilise the adult franchise to elect their future leaders,” Jai Bharathi told Express.

We want to undertake this ride to promote voting and create awareness on how important it is to have our names on the electoral portals, she added. As many as 50 women bikers will participate in the event . The club appreciated the efforts of GHMC Commissioner Kishore and Serilingampally zonal commissioner Harichandana Dasari for taking up the initiative.