Express senior reporter K Shiva Shanker wins Laadli Award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior reporter at The New Indian Express’ Hyderabad bureau, K Shiva Shanker has been awarded at the ninth edition of Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity (Southern region) 2017 under news reports category in English Print media. Shiva Shanker received the award for his reports on maternal deaths at Hyderabad’s Niloufer Hospital, Government Maternity Hospital at Sultan Bazar and Modern Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj.

While following up the inquiry into the lapses that led to the recurrent incidents, Shanker’s reports revealed that restricted substances were being given to pregnant women in many hospitals. One of his reports highlighted that pregnant women admitted in Modern Government Maternity Hospital Petlaburj slept on cold marble floor during harsh winter months.