GHMC taking extra precautions to verify names of 17,000 VIP voters

There are over 1,000 VIP voters in each of the 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district.

Published: 16th September 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fearing a backlash from 17,000 very important persons (VIPs) who are enrolled as voters in the Hyderabad district, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken extra precautions to verify their names in all the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district by carrying out door-to door-inspections by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

In the previous polls, any missing name of VIP voters from the electoral rolls used to cause public embarrassment for GHMC staff. To avoid criticism in the forthcoming Telangana state Assembly polls, GHMC has taken extra precautions to check the VIPs voters list, Hyderabad district election officer (DEO) and GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore told Express.

There are over 1,000 VIP voters in each of the 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district. If any of the VIP names is found missing during the house-to-house inspections, they would be enrolled by the BLO staff. The officials should check the names, addresses, photos of the voters etc. Any dereliction on their part would be viewed seriously. The GHMC has asked staff to take up Demographical Similar Entries (DSE) for verification of electoral rolls in Hyderabad district published on September 10. As many as 55 to 100 GHMC tax inspectors, bill collectors and VROs will assist Internal Roll Observers. 

The said officers and staff would carry out the exercise for about four to five days and after completing the exercise, the same would be forwarded to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of 15 Assembly constituencies for carrying out the corrections in the electoral  rolls. 

