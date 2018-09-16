Home Cities Hyderabad

Honour killing: Father-in-law, 3 others detained

During interrogation, Maruthi Rao reportedly told police that Pranay and his daughter were in a relation from class IX.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/ HYDERABAD: Amruthavarshini’s father Maruthi Rao and his brother Sravan, who were allegedly the masterminds behind the brutal murder of her husband Pranay were detained by police on Saturday. Two other persons who were reportedly hired by the duo were also detained. Police have learnt that the duo had hired two persons for Rs 10 lakh to carry out the murder.

During interrogation, Maruthi Rao reportedly told police that Pranay and his daughter were in a relation from class IX. When the couple were in intermediate, they had reportedly run away. “I managed to bring her back. I did not want to trouble Pranay, so I did not file a case against him,” he is reported to have said.  According to police sources, Maruthi Rao also said, “I love my daughter very much, but I am not interested in her love marriage with Pranay.

I tried to convince her several times, but she did not listen to me. I am more concerned about my status in the society than my daughter. I am not worried about killing Pranay. I was prepared to go to jail and planned the murder.” Both the duo and the contract killers were nabbed in the city. Police also found that Maruthi Rao had forced Dr Jyoti, who was treating Amruthavarshini, to abort her child. He reportedly offered a huge sum in exchange for the favour.   

Bandh conducted peacefully

The bandh on Saturday, called by SC organisations at Miryalaguda against the murder of Pranay, was conducted peacefully. Various SC organisations took out rallies. MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga called on the deceased’s family  members and demanded that the government inquire into the incident. He also asked the government to strengthen the SC/ST Act and increase compensation to `25 lakh.

