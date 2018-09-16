Home Cities Hyderabad

Migrants trapped in Saudi return

Bilaluddin and Ghouse went to Malaysia on the promise of procuring a job with hefty money.

Published: 16th September 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least four city residents stuck in various countries over years, after being allegedly cheated by their travel agents or harassed by their kafeels, have returned home following intervention from Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.  While Talab Katta residents Mohammad Bilaluddin and Mohammed Ghouse were stuck in Malaysia from 2017, Chandrayangutta resident Mohammed Akbar was trapped in Saudi Arabia from 2016. Bahadurpura resident Mohammad Amjad resident was trapped in UAE since 2017.  

Bilaluddin and Ghouse went to Malaysia on the promise of procuring a job with hefty money. Their travel agents had allegedly asked them to cough up `1 lakh each for the same. However, once they reached their destination, they were given jobs as cleaners and their passports were taken away. When their visas expired in January 2018 and their families approached MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan who took up the matter with Ministry of External Affairs.

In a similar instance, Amjad was trapped in Dubai, UAE. The company he was working in had shut down and his visa had expired. Though he wanted to return, his kafeel was allegedly not letting him go. Amjad even approached the labour court in Dubai but the kafeel didn’t obey court orders. It was then that his wife contacted the Ministry of External Affairs through Amjed Ullah Khan, who then took up the case and rescued him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi