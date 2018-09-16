Migrants trapped in Saudi return

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least four city residents stuck in various countries over years, after being allegedly cheated by their travel agents or harassed by their kafeels, have returned home following intervention from Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. While Talab Katta residents Mohammad Bilaluddin and Mohammed Ghouse were stuck in Malaysia from 2017, Chandrayangutta resident Mohammed Akbar was trapped in Saudi Arabia from 2016. Bahadurpura resident Mohammad Amjad resident was trapped in UAE since 2017.

Bilaluddin and Ghouse went to Malaysia on the promise of procuring a job with hefty money. Their travel agents had allegedly asked them to cough up `1 lakh each for the same. However, once they reached their destination, they were given jobs as cleaners and their passports were taken away. When their visas expired in January 2018 and their families approached MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan who took up the matter with Ministry of External Affairs.

In a similar instance, Amjad was trapped in Dubai, UAE. The company he was working in had shut down and his visa had expired. Though he wanted to return, his kafeel was allegedly not letting him go. Amjad even approached the labour court in Dubai but the kafeel didn’t obey court orders. It was then that his wife contacted the Ministry of External Affairs through Amjed Ullah Khan, who then took up the case and rescued him.