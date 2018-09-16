Home Cities Hyderabad

Privatisation: University of Hyderabad students against policy change

The students union of UoH on Saturday conducted protests against alleged policy changes proposed by the university administration, that they say, would lead to privatisation of the Central varsity.

Published: 16th September 2018

University of Hyderabad (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students union of UoH on Saturday conducted protests against alleged policy changes proposed by the university administration, that they say, would lead to privatisation of the Central varsity. The protest was conducted outside the venue of Academic Council meeting of the university held on Saturday. 

Among the wide range of alleged policy changes, the one that stands out is the alleged installation of meters in each hostel room and collection of electricity and water bills from students. Other allegations include introduction of management quota in the Central varsity, hike in laboratory fees, taking away three months of GATE fellowship money from students, fee hike at the rate of 20 per cent every year, renting out of the sports centre, and doubling the internet fees.

While the UoH students union leaders did not respond when contacted, the university denied any such plans. They, however, said that some cost-cutting measures were being planned.

