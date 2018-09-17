Home Cities Hyderabad

Doctors to stage ‘Shava Yatra’ in  demand of new building at Osmania Medical College

On Monday morning, a funeral procession would be held inside Osmania Medical College premises.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Monday morning, a funeral procession would be held inside Osmania Medical College premises. Strange it might sound, but this is one form of protest by Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) protesting against dilapidated in-patient building at Osmania General Hospital and demanding new building for the hospital. From the past 10-days, they have been holding unique form of protests to draw attention to their demands.

Initially, they provided treatment for patients outside the out-patient building for half-a-day. Thereafter, they wore helmets while checking patients in the wards. On subsequent days, they distributed flowers and juice packets to patients who visited the hospital. On Sunday, they submitted representation to lord Ganesha. Later in the day,  TJUDAs-Osmania Medical College unit held general body meeting where it was decided that the protest will be intensified till the government responds to their demands.

“Shava Yatra (procession of dead body) would be conducted at Osmania Medical College on Monday. It will be followed (on Tuesday) by Yagnam for OGH,” said Dr PS Vijayender, chairman of TJUDA, who added that representatives from international health organisations, leaders would visit the hospital. Health Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) would meet officials to request construction of new building. The general body meeting was attended by Dr Naresh, president of JUDA-OMC unit, HRDA president Dr K Mahesh Kumar and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  