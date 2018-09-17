Doctors to stage ‘Shava Yatra’ in  demand of new building at Osmania Medical College

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Monday morning, a funeral procession would be held inside Osmania Medical College premises. Strange it might sound, but this is one form of protest by Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) protesting against dilapidated in-patient building at Osmania General Hospital and demanding new building for the hospital. From the past 10-days, they have been holding unique form of protests to draw attention to their demands.

Initially, they provided treatment for patients outside the out-patient building for half-a-day. Thereafter, they wore helmets while checking patients in the wards. On subsequent days, they distributed flowers and juice packets to patients who visited the hospital. On Sunday, they submitted representation to lord Ganesha. Later in the day, TJUDAs-Osmania Medical College unit held general body meeting where it was decided that the protest will be intensified till the government responds to their demands.

“Shava Yatra (procession of dead body) would be conducted at Osmania Medical College on Monday. It will be followed (on Tuesday) by Yagnam for OGH,” said Dr PS Vijayender, chairman of TJUDA, who added that representatives from international health organisations, leaders would visit the hospital. Health Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) would meet officials to request construction of new building. The general body meeting was attended by Dr Naresh, president of JUDA-OMC unit, HRDA president Dr K Mahesh Kumar and others.