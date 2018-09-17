Hundreds throng Express Property Expo to realise their home dreams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two-day Express Property Expo-2018 organised by The New Indian Express and city-based real estate firm EIPL, elicited a tremendous response with hundreds of denizens walking in to realise their home dream at Kamma Sangham Hall in Ameerpet in the city on the concluding day on Sunday. Twenty-one property builders and promoters put up stalls and presented a host of affordable and upmarket housing options to buyers.

Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya and HMDA commissioner, B Janardhan Reddy graced the event.

HMDA Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy can also been seen | S Senbagapandiyan

Dattatreya stressed the need for affordable homes to all sections of citizens and lauded the vast number of options and schemes. “Builders should also enlighten home buyers about the several schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which has over 2 lakh takers from Hyderabad. This expo is like a social responsibility that Express has undertaken by presenting so many projects at one place for the citizens to choose from,” he said.

“Those working in the IT sector are preferring to invest here because the cost of living in Hyderabad is the most affordable. Also, when compared to the North, the project delivery mechanism is better handled here as projects get delivered as promised,” claimed P Pawan Kumar, head of EIPL group’s sales department. HMDA commissioner B Janardhan Reddy lauded the efforts of The New Indian Express and EIPL to offer several options at the same time and under one roof to prospective buyers.

“The New Indian Express group has brought banks and builders together so that citizens can explore the various financing options for the homes of their choice. I think that is a great effort to help buyers consider houses in various price ranges and also the financing options,” he said. “Ready-to-move-in homes and gated communities are the most sought after because their construction quality is considered better. For our part also, the focus is on projects at Gachibowi, Patancheru and Srisailam Highway which have better connectivity to the city,” said G Damodar, manager (sales) of Rajapushpa Properties.

“A majority of our customers come from non-Telugu states who are eager to make Hyderabad their home because even if they buy homes are a little away from the core city here, there will be no commuting problem thanks to ORR and service roads,” said L Srinivasa Rao, chief manager, SBI.