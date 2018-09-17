Hyderabad minor sexually abused: School supervisor was the predator, say cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a minor girl was allegedly assaulted sexually in an international school, the Golconda police on Sunday arrested the supervisor of the school for committing the offence. The police have identified the accused after a thorough investigation. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Jeelani, 29, working as supervisor at International school, resident of Nadeem colony.

On September 14, the family members of the victim approached the Golconda police and lodged a complaint stating that their daughter was allegedly abused in school. The girl was studying in UKG in an international school. When the victim’s father went to school to pick her from school, the girl told him that she was suffering from pain in her private parts.

Upon inquiring further, the victim told her parents that the accused Jeelani lured her by offering chocolate and assaulted her sexually inside the washroom located on the first floor of school. The victim was shifted to a hospital where doctors examined her and referred to Niloufer hospital. Based on a complaint, police registered cases under section 376 2(i) (sexual assault) of IPC and section 5 (M) read with 6 of prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act -2012.

While speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, West Zone DCP A R Srinivas said that Mohammed Jeelani had been working as supervisor in the school from 2014.

He looked after the primary section of the school. As per the medical evidence, the victim girl was sexually assaulted by the accused on the school premises.

“The victim identified the accused in the presence of Headmistress of the school and other staff members. The victim underwent surgery and is undergoing further treatment at the hospital. The clues team visited the scene of offence and examined the same. The material objects of the victim were sent to the Director, Telangana Forensic Science laboratory for analysis and reports,’’ the DCP said.