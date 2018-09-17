Make your vote count. Post your demands online

Rahul V Pisharody By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bad roads, garbage pile ups, encroachments,and illegal sale of drinking water etc are all some of the issues being raised on social media in the run up to elections. While political parties are getting busy with a flood of grievances from netizens demanding solutions, perhaps eyeing at a place in their manifestos, there are some raising specific demands.

For instance, Koganti Vamshi Krishna, an UPSC aspirant from Nalgonda, is currently running a campaign with a demand for scholarship for UPSC preparation on lines of NTR Vidyonnati in AP. “Different states including AP is supporting UPSC aspirants with a scholarship. Many genuine aspirants from AP are benefited by NTR Vidyonnati and here in Telangana, we have thousands of schemes but not anything like this,” said Vamshi, who has been preparing for UPSC for three years in Delhi. Now with the legislative assembly dissolved, Vamshi is in the process of taking his campaign to different legislators hoping to find a place for his demand in their election manifesto at least.

On the other hand, a techie from city, Uma Mahesh Mudigonda on Twitter announced a hashtag #NWNV, meaning No Work No Vote, appealing tweeple to use it as a hashtag for all unresolved problems.

Admitting that social media grievances play a crucial role ahead of elections, media in-charge for Youth Congress Varun Bandi said social media teams of political parties keep a close watch of not only messages or grievances but also trending hashtags and discussions. “Having found no solutions from ruling party, people often pour out their grievances to the opposition and social media is not only a platform but also gives that access to politicians,” said Varun.

A social media analyst working with a minister of TRS party said that requests made over social media can be considered for an election manifesto. “Upto seventy per cent of the requests we receive are regarding developmental works and sanction of chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF). Some amount of requests are regarding gulf migrants issues and that could find a place in party’s manifesto,” he said.