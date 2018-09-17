Home Cities Hyderabad

Make your vote count. Post your demands online

Bad roads, garbage pile ups, encroachments,and illegal sale of drinking water etc are all some of the issues being raised on social media in the run up to elections.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Voter enrollment awarness rally organised by GHMC Held at Necklase road on sunday (Photo | EPS)

By Rahul V Pisharody
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bad roads, garbage pile ups, encroachments,and illegal sale of drinking water etc are all some of the issues being raised on social media in the run up to elections. While political parties are getting busy with a flood of grievances from netizens demanding solutions, perhaps eyeing at a place in their manifestos, there are some raising specific demands.

For instance, Koganti Vamshi Krishna, an UPSC aspirant from Nalgonda, is currently running a campaign with a demand for scholarship for UPSC preparation on lines of NTR Vidyonnati in AP. “Different states including AP is supporting UPSC aspirants with a scholarship. Many genuine aspirants from AP are benefited by NTR Vidyonnati and here in Telangana, we have thousands of schemes but not anything like this,” said Vamshi, who has been preparing for UPSC for three years in Delhi. Now with the legislative assembly dissolved, Vamshi is in the process of taking his campaign to different legislators hoping to find a place for his demand in their election manifesto at least.

On the other hand, a techie from city, Uma Mahesh Mudigonda on Twitter announced a hashtag #NWNV, meaning No Work No Vote, appealing tweeple to use it as a hashtag for all unresolved problems.

Admitting that social media grievances play a crucial role ahead of elections, media in-charge for Youth Congress Varun Bandi said social media teams of political parties keep a close watch of not only messages or grievances but also trending hashtags and discussions. “Having found no solutions from ruling party, people often pour out their grievances to the opposition and social media is not only a platform but also gives that access to politicians,” said Varun.

A social media analyst working with a minister of TRS party said that requests made over social media can be considered for an election manifesto. “Upto seventy per cent of the requests we receive are regarding developmental works and sanction of chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF). Some amount of requests are regarding gulf migrants issues and that could find a place in party’s manifesto,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  