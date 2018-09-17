Nagarkurnool accident victims shifted to NIMS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The accident that injured at least 11 VRO aspirants, occurred when the bus was heading towards Wanaparthy district from State capital Hyderabad.

“The bus was in good condition. The accident occurred as the driver lost control and drove the bus off the road. A team from mechanical department of TSRTC have launched an inquiry into the accident,” said P Raghu, Yadagirigutta Bus depot manager.

Nagarkurnool sub inspector of Police Bagvanth Reddy said that of the eleven injured, eight were rushed to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, for better treatment and remaining were shifted to Nagarkurnool Area Hospital.

The aspirants have alleged that overcrowding was one of the reasons for the accident. The depot manager said that while seating capacity of the bus was 50, around 70 to 80 people boarded in the bus.

Of the injured who were shifted to NIMS, two are suffering from fractures and four from minor injuries. Orthopedician at the institute said that soon after the patients were brought to the institute, they were taken to the emergency ward. “Surgeries for the fractures would be taken up in a day or two and four patients are under close observation,” he said.

Head constable at Bijinapally Police Station Venkat Swamy said that cases under IPC Section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (Rash driving) are registered against driver of the bus Raju.

CITU leader Deepala Naik who visited the spot said that the bus accident reminded them of the recent tragic accident at Kondagattu in which 61 people had died. He alleged that the RTC officials were only bothered about making money.

State Health Minister Dr C Laxma Reddy directed Nagakurnool’s District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sudhakar Lal and the Area Hospital’s superintendent Dr Prabhu to provide the best treatment to the injured.