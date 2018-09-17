Home Cities Hyderabad

Proposal turned down, Moinabad stalker kills toddler

Angered that his marriage proposal for a teenager was rejected by her sister and brother-in-law, a 23-year-old man allegedly killed the couple’s infant child at Moinabad

Published: 17th September 2018

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angered that his marriage proposal for a teenager was rejected by her sister and brother-in-law, a 23-year-old man allegedly killed the couple’s infant child at Moinabad. The child’s body was recovered on Sunday from bushes near his home. According to police, the accused Rahul Saikia beat the 1-year-old boy to death with boulders.

Rahul, a native of Assam, worked as a security guard in a private school in the city. There, he became friends with his colleague Manish Krithya, who hails from Jharkhand. Manish lived with his wife, her cousin and their child in the same locality and Rahul often visited their house. Eventually, he started stalking this cousin of Rahul’s wife.

He also expressed desire to marry the girl. Manish, however, declined the request saying he had no authority to decide her marriage. They did not know then that their reply had infuriated Rahul. On Saturday, Rahul dropped Manish back at home after the duo went out to consume alcohol. Before leaving, he noticed the boy playing there and took him along with him.

Though the parents noticed, they did not object as it was normal for Rahul to spend time with the child. An hour later, Rahul returned without the kid. When asked, he said he did not know where the child was and left. The child’s parents searched whole night and found his body the next morning. Rahul is now in police custody.

