Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation official slapped by TRS member

According to sources, Jyothi Goud attended the weekly Prajavani programme held at Alwal and saw Madhavi there.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A co-opted member of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, G Jyothi Goud, has allegedly slapped V. Madhavi, GHMC’s assistant city planner of Alwal circle, for allegedly demolishing her son’s statue installed in Alwal locality. A video showing the woman slapping the woman officer went viral on social media on Monday.

According to sources, Jyothi Goud attended the weekly Prajavani programme held at Alwal and saw Madhavi there. She entered into an argument with the officer over demolition of her son’s statue installed near the Indira Gandhi state in Alwal. During the heated arguments, Jyothi Goud slapped the woman officer in the presence of other employees. The GHMC officers and staff staged a protest against the misbehaviour by Jyothi, said to be a TRS leader.

Statues of persons cannot be installed in public places as per the rules in force. Alwal police inspector V Srikanth Goud said that basing on a complaint received from Madhavi, a case of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from doing duty was registered against Jyoti Goud and others.

