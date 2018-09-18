I-T raids at Khammam TRS MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's residence, business offices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths from Income Tax department swooped down the residences and business offices of ruling-Telangana Rashtra Samithi party MP from Khammam, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday morning.

Searches were carried out simultaneously at his Jubilee hills residence in Hyderabad, Narayanapuram residence in Khammam district and 16 other locations including the head office of Raghava Constructions in Banjara Hills.

Reddy's residence in Khammam town and office of Raghava Construction in Khammam by-pass road is also being searched by IT sleuths.

Reddy's younger brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy is the Chairman and CEO of Raghava Construction, where as the MPs wife, son and daughter are directors.

The raids that began in the morning is likely to continue till late evening.

The 48-year-old who had contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls on a YSRCP ticket had defected to TRS party a year after winning Khammam parliamentary constituency.

The searches ahead of the state's legislative assembly elections, has raised several eyebrows in political circles.