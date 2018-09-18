Home Cities Hyderabad

Jains on the Paryushan Mode

Over 50,000 Shwetambar Jains and 2,000 Digambar Jains are on the Paryushan mode this month in the twin cities.

Published: 18th September 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Over 50,000 Shwetambar Jains and 2,000 Digambar Jains are on the Paryushan mode this month in the twin cities. Paryushan is observed to put an end to needless desires, unwanted passions and all types of immoral behaviour, the Jains say.  

This annual event which started on September 14 is celebrated for self-purification and upliftment by adhering and practising to the ten universal virtues which are prefixed with the word ‘Uttam’ which means supreme. The ten universal virtues are: Uttam Kshama (Forgiveness), Uttam Mardava (Gentleness), Uttam Aarjava (Straightforwardness), Uttam Shauch (Purity),Uttam Satya (Truth), Uttam Sanyam (Restraint), Uttam Tap (Penance), Uttam Tyaga(Sacrifice), Uttam Aakinchanya (Giving up Possessions) Uttam Brahmcharya (Chastity).

“Jains also avoid eating all root vegetables and fast by either eating food grain only once in a day or survive only by drinking water once in a day for the entire 10 days of duration. The day begins with Kalash/Abhishek (Ceremonial Bath) of the God’s deity followed by Pooja. In the evenings, Pratikraman (type of Meditation) is practised,” says Lokender Jain, a food blogger and spokesperson of the community.

This festival particularly allows one to introspect on himself, stimulate on enlightenment and achievements and eliminate different types of impurities like pride, greed, anger which would ultimately lead to salvation or liberation (Moksha) of one’s soul.  “Celebrating the natural qualities of a human being helps people to get away with the bondage of the work and worldly desires. It makes one time and again cautious about being too much involved in the material comforts and motivates to live a simple life. People try to shun fashionable clothes, outside food, too much time on social media and other unwanted things, thus fostering self-control,” the Jains say.

