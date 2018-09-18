Rhapsody in Verses & Canvases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The poetry rendition by three city bards: Soumya V, Paresh Tiwari and another poet at Dhi Artspace was a visit to multiple narrative landscapes as they enchanted the attendees with the stories of cities woven in form of poems. if there were verses on pigeons, ittars, lattice, silver leaves, there were also poems on muggu, mustard fields, and a countless other city-related objects.

The poetic evening was held in the backdrop of an ongoing exhibition titled ‘Mapping Territories’ which encompasses the historical architecture of two princely cities of India: Hyderabad and Lucknow. The artworks by Sumana Som and Neha Verma are done in paper cut, silver leaves, silk threads, feathers, fabric and pearls. Some of the poems touched the theme of the art show.

The audience showed much interest when they were shown around the gallery. One of the poets explained to them the nuances of the opuses.