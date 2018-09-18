Home Cities Hyderabad

The Sound of  Music

The Ab Ke Saawan singer later trained under eminent Thumri singer and guru Naina Devi.

Published: 18th September 2018 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Siddhi Jain
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Music festivals create more listeners and provide access to new artistes with different repertoire, says Indian classical musician and Thumri singer Shubha Mudgal, adding she does not subscribe the usual notions of purity in arts.The 2000 Padma Shri awardee recently performed to a full house at Sahitya Kala Parishad’s Thumri festival.Organised at the Kamani Auditorium here, the three-day festival had Mudgal present the musical forms of ‘Bol Banao Thumri’ as well as ‘Dadra’.

“It is very heartening for an artiste to sing not just to a packed auditorium but also have listeners seated in the auditorium lobby listening to a live feed from the stage,” the 59-year-old told in an email interview.
Mudgal, who has also been associated with Goa’s Serendipity Arts Festival as a curator in 2016 and 2017, said she feels music festivals do popularise music.“In general, I feel festivals provide sustained exposure to the arts annually, create more listeners, and provide access to new artistes and different kinds of repertoire,” she said.

“While the Thumri Festival is dedicated to the art of Thumri, the Serendipity Arts Festival is a multi-arts festival featuring both traditional and experimental arts in multiple spaces.”But both are annual festivals that continue to attract audiences in large numbers.Mudgal has been a student of Thumri – a blend of Indian classical music and folk narratives – for almost four decades now.

As a child in Allahabad, she began her training in music not as a student of vocal music, but as a student of the dance form Kathak which is also “inextricably linked with the art of Thumri”.
“It is from Kathak that I transitioned towards studying vocal music. The very first Thumri I ever learnt was taught to me by my guru Pandit Ramashreya Jha ‘Ramrang’,” she said, adding she started her Friday performance with a Thumri composition taught by her guru.

The Ab Ke Saawan singer later trained under eminent Thumri singer and guru Naina Devi. She ended her performance with a ‘Dadra’ learnt from her.Emphasising on an interdisciplinary approach for studying music in India, she added that her gurus too guided her, “pointing out repeatedly that along with music, literature and poetry must also be given due attention”.The singer said that Thumri was an important area of study and she continues to study this aspect along with music.

Mudgal does not subscribe to the “usual notions of purity” when it comes to the arts.
“How can music or any artistic expression be termed impure? The arts are dynamic and constantly changing and adapting,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju