Home Cities Hyderabad

Secunderabad sailor wins Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

She considers the Pacific Ocean to be the most gruelling part of her journey that spanned 254 days.

Published: 19th September 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

The INSV Tarini team with (inset)Lieutenant Commander Aishwarya Boddapati during their 254-day voyage circumventing the globe | Express

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Secunderabad-based Navy sailor Lt Commander Aishwarya Boddapati who, along with five other Navy women, became the first to circumnavigate the world on a shipping vessel, was surprised when she learnt that she had won the Tenzing Norgay Award for Adventure. 

“I couldn’t believe it. This is the highest award for adventure in the country,” a jubilant Boddapati told Express on Tuesday. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports informed the Lieutenant and the five other Naval officers via email late on Monday night. She is set to receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind on September 25 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. 

She said, “The expedition was a gruelling challenge for all of us. It was never done before by women and we were given extensive physical, psychological and emotional training for six months before embarking upon the mission.”

She considers the Pacific Ocean to be the most gruelling part of her journey that spanned 254 days. “Even though we chose to circumnavigate around the world during the summer season, the average temperature in the Pacific Region was -six degree Celsius,” Bodapatti said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju