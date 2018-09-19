Two cab drivers found dead in their cars parked on roadside

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old cab driver was found dead inside his car parked at the roadside in Shamshabad on Tuesday morning. Police say that the driver, Mallesh, was found in the rear seat of the car, raising suspicion. A resident of Jawahar Nagar, Mallesh was working with a taxi service and had recently bought his own car.

His family members began searching for him. On Tuesday morning, they noticed his cab parked on the roadside at Annapurna crossroads with his body lying on the rear seat. Meanwhile, a 39 year-old-cabbie was found dead inside his cab parked near HMT township at Jeedimetla.

It was morning walkers who alerted the cops after noticing a foul stench in the place. The driver Vijay had left three days back and did not return following which his family lodged a missing case on Monday. According to police, Vijay left from home on Saturday and was in touch with his wife till afternoon. After that, he did not respond to any phone calls. Worried, his wife approached the police on Monday.