Home Cities Hyderabad

Two cab drivers found dead in their cars parked on roadside

A 40-year-old cab driver was found dead inside his car parked at the roadside in Shamshabad on Tuesday morning.

Published: 19th September 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old cab driver was found dead inside his car parked at the roadside in Shamshabad on Tuesday morning. Police say that the driver, Mallesh, was found in the rear seat of the car, raising suspicion. A resident of Jawahar Nagar, Mallesh was working with a taxi service and had recently bought his own car.  

His family members began searching for him. On Tuesday morning, they noticed his cab parked on the roadside at Annapurna crossroads with his body lying on the rear seat. Meanwhile, a 39 year-old-cabbie was found dead inside his cab parked near HMT township at Jeedimetla.

It was morning walkers who alerted the cops after noticing a foul stench in the place. The driver Vijay had left three days back and did not return following which his family lodged a missing case on Monday.  According to police, Vijay left from home on Saturday and was in touch with his wife till afternoon. After that, he did not respond to any phone calls. Worried, his wife approached the police on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju