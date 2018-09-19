Young married couple attacked with machete in broad daylight by girl's father in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close on the heels of a father conspiring and eliminating his daughter's husband in order to protect his honour, a young couple was attacked with a machete by the young woman's father in broad daylight at Erragadda under SR Nagar police limits today evening.

According to police, the victim Madhavi(21) and her husband, Sandeep(21) were on a motorcycle and stopped on seeing her father, Narasimhachari, who came in a motorcycle. After getting down from the bike, Narasimhachari took out a machete from his bag and attacked the duo. Both are battling for life at a private hospital. The attacker, Narasimhachari, is on the run. It is suspected to be a pre-planned attack.

They were returning after a compromise meeting with both families that ended up in the couple walking out.

It was only 10 days ago that the couple had gotten married to each other at Arya Samaj in Bowenpally. Sandeep had already taken permission from his family. Owing to objection from her family, the couple had even lodged a complaint with the local police citing threat to life. It is learnt that the families and the couple were being counseled by police for the last one week.

Sandeep and Madhavi have been in a relationship for six years before marriage. After marriage the couple had moved to Sandeep's parents' home in Prem Nagar, Borabanda. According to Sandeep's relatives, the two families met on September 16 too for a meeting. As Sandeep and Madhavi refused to separate, the meeting ended up in heated arguments. The next day, on September 17, Madhavi's father arrived at their home drunk and verbally abused them.

Sandeep has been working as a delivery boy in Swiggy.