LB Nagar to Ameerpet Metro to kickoff on September 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:In what may come as good news to Hyderabadis, Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that the 16-km long Ameerpet - LB Nagar stretch of the Hyderabad Metro would be inaugurated on September 24.

The new stretch will connect the suburbs of Ameerpet, Kharitabad, Nampally, Malakpet and Dilsukhnagar.

Rao, along with Telangana chief secretary SK Joshi, MA&UD secretary Arvind Kumar, L&T Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy and the firm’s managing director and CEO KVB Reddy called on Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to invite him to inaugurate the new stretch. Soon afterwards, Rao tweeted: “Happy to announce that Hon’ble Governor Sri ESL Narasimhan Garu has consented to flag off the Ameerpet - LB Nagar metro line on 24th Sep at 12:15pm”

The Ameerpet-LB Nagar stretch is known to have heavy vehicular traffic, hence the launch of Metro Rail in this section is likely to come as a relief to citizens. With the inauguration of this 16-km long stretch, the first corridor of the Metro Rail (Miyapur - LB Nagar) will be completed. As of now, nearly 30-km of the network is operational (Miyapur-Ameerpet and Ameerpet-Nagole). With the new stretch, this length will be increased to 46 km, making it the second largest network in the country next only to the one in Delhi.

It may be recalled that the first phases were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28, 2017.