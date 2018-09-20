Home Cities Hyderabad

Sister trafficked to Oman: Hyderabad woman appeals to MEA

A distressed woman on Wednesday appealed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to take action against a travel agent for allegedly cheating and trafficking her sister to Oman.

Published: 20th September 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A distressed woman on Wednesday appealed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to take action against a travel agent for allegedly cheating and trafficking her sister to Oman.
Chaderghat resident Reshma Begum was allegedly cheated by one Sattar, an Amberpet-based travel agent who had promised her a well-paying job at a house of a sheikh in Oman. However, Sattar purportedly sold her to a kafeel for `3 lakh, who in turn would not let Reshma return to India until that sum is paid.

Reshma, was approachesd by Sattar when he learnt that she was looking for a job. Zubaida Begum, her sister, said, “She was promised a salary of `25,000 and she went to Muscat in 2017. However, she was received by another agent who deployed her to work at the house of a kafeel. She was tortured a lot over here, then again sold to another kafeel Mohammad Sultan where she was made to work for 15 hours without proper food or accommodation. On top of that, she was being paid only `10,000,” Zubaida added.

Zubaida urged Swaraj to take necessary action against the travel agent. “Please write to NRI Department and the Indian Embassy in Muscat Oman to rescue her and send her back to India as soon as possible.”
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) D Ramesh has directed Chaderghat police station to take appropriate action.

