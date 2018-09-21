Home Cities Hyderabad

Don’t play gruesome visuals on loop in TV

Published: 21st September 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  AS a number of regional news channels have been found to be airing gory scenes of violent crimes continuously, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Thursday advised the media managements not to violate rules of the Code of Cable Television Networks Acts. “It has been observed that certain TV Channels are constantly telecasting gory scenes of violence in the name of honour killings. This is likely to provoke violence leading to further such incidents,” the DGP said, referring to CCTV footage of Miryalguda and Erragadda incidents.

“Telecasting of any content repeatedly in case of any crime which is likely to promote violence in the society amounts to the violation of Program Code under Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act. The Managements of all TV Channels are requested to  follow the code in the interest and well-being of the Society,” Mahendar Reddy said.

