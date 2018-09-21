Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Harassed’ by wife, youth kills self in Hyderabad

Srikanth and Sri Harsha (22) got married at Arya Samaj at Laxmi Nagar in December of 2015.

Published: 21st September 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old married man C Srikanth set himself ablaze at Santosh Nagar limits late on Wednesday night and succumbed to the burns at Osmania General Hospital on Thursday afternoon. After he set himself ablaze by pouring petrol, the police had rushed him to hospital. 

“In his statement to us, he alleged that harassment by his wife G Sri Harsha and her family members was the cause for attempting suicide,” said Santosh Nagar sub-inspector K Ravi. Cases registered against Sri Harsha and her family members will be altered to IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide), said Santosh Nagar Police inspector P Satish Kumar.

Srikanth and Sri Harsha (22) got married at Arya Samaj at Laxmi Nagar in December of 2015. While he discontinued B Pharmacy course, she is pursuing MBBS at a medical college in Mahbubnagar. Sri Harsha is native of Nakrekal, Nalgonda, and Srikanth if from a village nearby Nakrekal.  

“After Srikanth misbehaved with his wife’s friend, cases were registered against him under IPC Sections 354 (a) (Sexual Harassment) and 354 (d) (Stalking) at Mahbubnagar. Thereafter, his wife left to her maternal home,” police said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 