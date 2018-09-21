‘Harassed’ by wife, youth kills self in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old married man C Srikanth set himself ablaze at Santosh Nagar limits late on Wednesday night and succumbed to the burns at Osmania General Hospital on Thursday afternoon. After he set himself ablaze by pouring petrol, the police had rushed him to hospital.

“In his statement to us, he alleged that harassment by his wife G Sri Harsha and her family members was the cause for attempting suicide,” said Santosh Nagar sub-inspector K Ravi. Cases registered against Sri Harsha and her family members will be altered to IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide), said Santosh Nagar Police inspector P Satish Kumar.

Srikanth and Sri Harsha (22) got married at Arya Samaj at Laxmi Nagar in December of 2015. While he discontinued B Pharmacy course, she is pursuing MBBS at a medical college in Mahbubnagar. Sri Harsha is native of Nakrekal, Nalgonda, and Srikanth if from a village nearby Nakrekal.

“After Srikanth misbehaved with his wife’s friend, cases were registered against him under IPC Sections 354 (a) (Sexual Harassment) and 354 (d) (Stalking) at Mahbubnagar. Thereafter, his wife left to her maternal home,” police said.