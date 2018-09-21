Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyundai Mobis to set up campus at Kollur

Automotive giant Hyundai Mobis has decided to set up its campus in Kollur IT cluster on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Published: 21st September 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Automotive giant Hyundai Mobis has decided to set up its campus in Kollur IT cluster on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The firm is expected to begin operations by 2020. It is likely to provide direct employment to 2,000 people and indirect employment to thousands more. It will take up activities such as product engineering, research & development and IT & ITES at the campus.  

Representatives of the company on Thursday met with industries minister KT Rama Rao and expressed their interest in investing in the State. Later, Rao, in the presence of IT and industry secretary Jayesh Ranjan, handed over the allotment letter earmarking 20 acres for the campus. The minister also directed TSIIC managing director EV Narasimha Reddy to expedite clearances and allot land at the earliest.

Rao said that the campus would lead to creation of a sizeable mobility cluster in Hyderabad. “The company will provide impetus to the expanding automotive and smart mobility ecosystem in Telangana,” he said. 

