Smart City expo from Sept 26 in jaipur

Smart Villages – A Peep into the Future, Clean Technology and Circular Economy are other points of discussion, he adds.

HYDERABAD: Quantela, a Hyderabad-based company that offers new age digital technology solutions for the smart cities, says it soon would be possible to deploy intelligent connected solutions to mitigate the growing challenges and for the betterment of the society. Quantela Founder & CEO Sridhar Gadhi says that the Smart City Expo India to be held in Jaipur from September 26-28, which the company is spearheading in collaboration with Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is going to throw up interesting and viable solutions for urban problems. The global event, he says, will be discussing, among other things, Disruptive Technology – Impact on Urbanisation.

“Urbanisation comes up with access to better infrastructure, better amenities, and more importantly, an improved quality in all spheres of our lives. This is something which is lacking at the rural front. It is only imperative to say that technology has certainly changed and redefined the way we  lead our lives. The impact of westernization and the subsequent influence in the various technological advancements in developing nations like India has been immense in all aspects.

That the advancements in technology have paved way for better socio economic lifestyle will only be an understatement. Disruptive Technology or Disruptive Innovation on the other hand refers to the concept of replacing the existing technology either with an enhancement or with an entirely new piece of the same. Disruptive Innovation drives Urbanization. The key elements that drive Urbanization are Budget, Return on Investment (ROI), Time taken to implement, and the amount of Man Power required. These key elements when monitored efficiently will have a direct impact on the overall economy.”

The global event which will have smart city experts presenting research papers and solutions will also discuss The impact of Technology on Social Conduct. “Before we even talk about the impact of technology on Social Conduct, let us try to understand  what technology is in the first place. Technology is something which applies the concepts of STEM abbreviated as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in solving all the problems and providing better solutions to the evolution of the mankind. Social Conduct, on the other hand, could be summed up as a quintessential right to the human being. It is also an authority for any individual whom he/she exhibits in the social media.

Now, the bigger question here is: how does technology assist an individual in their social conduct or behaviour. Augmented Reality and its correlation with Smart Cities is another subject of discussion. “In simple words, it can be termed as to make something that is already developed - greater in terms of size, quality and efficiency. Augmented Reality has been called the next big paradigm shift in computing, similar to the kind of transformational changes that the internet and the smart phone made in the field, says Sridhar. Smart Villages – A Peep into the Future, Clean Technology and Circular Economy are other points of discussion, he adds.

