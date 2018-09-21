Soon, 191 areas within Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road to get drinking water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 191 habitations, covering 184 villages and seven municipalities, spread over three districts ­-- all beyond Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits but within Outer Ring Road (ORR) jurisdiction -- will receive water supplies on alternate days from November or early December this year.

As many as 10 lakh people will benefit from the project which is being taken up at a cost of Rs 756 crore by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) by laying 2,000 km of outlets and distribution mains, 322 km of inlets mains, construction of 172 water reservoirs.

Speaking to media after inaugurating the photo exhibition on providing water supply to 191 villages outside GHMC and within ORR, at HMWS&SB office here on Wednesday, HMWS&SB Managing Director, M Dana Kishore said that after the completion of the project about 30 MGD of water would be supplied to these villages and municipalities, about 1.50 lakh new connections would be provided to the households.

“HMWS&SB has been trying to complete the project well before the deadline but incessant rains and other issues hampered the work. Still we are far ahead of the schedule and the entire project will be completed by November 2018,” Dana Kishore said.“But water is already reaching many areas as work on 60 reservoirs has been completed. Work on 39 reservoirs would be completed by October and another 32 by December end.”

“Works on seven reservoirs are pending due to land acquisition issues and we are trying our best to acquire the land through negotiations,” he added.For Operation and Maintenance of these 191 habitations, three O&M Divisions have been created. As many as 21 engineers and 200-strong staff have been allocated for these three divisions for their effective functioning.

With the rapid expansion of the city, the demand in these areas has increased manifold and at present water is being supplied through rural water department once in three days. While the works relating to Ring Main-1 is going at a brisk pace, HMWS&SB has drawn plans to take up Ring Main-2 at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore to inter connect Godavari and Krishna reservoirs. In addition to this, a private agency is in the process of preparing a Sewarage Master Plan for city. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has come forward to provide required loans for HMWS&SB project.