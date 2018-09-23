Ganapati bappa to take the dip in Hyderabad today

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
J&K militants release pictures of dozen policemen on social media asking them to quit or face consequences
13-yr-old boy beaten up, paraded naked by girl's father for offering her a chocolate
Is ex-French President lying or PM Modi: Owaisi on Rafale deal
RLSP feels ignored over NDA seat-sharing talks for Bihar, says JD(U) is being given undue weight
Delhi BJP pledges to work for winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2019
RSS dares TMC to prove school killing involvement or face legal action