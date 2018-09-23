Home Cities Hyderabad

Ganapati bappa to take the dip in Hyderabad today

The  Telangana Road Transport Corporation will ply as many as 550 buses from 31 bus depots to various destinations.

Published: 23rd September 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

People throng in huge numbers to have a last darshan of khairatabad Ganesh as the idol will be immersed on Sunday morning. The procession starts at 7 am Sunday | Vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BIG day today! GHMC has made arrangements across 354 km of the twin cities for centralised immersion of Ganesh idols. Corporation officials held a meeting on Saturday with Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) and officials from other departments including water board, HMDA, revenue, law and police. About 10,000 idols are likely to be immersed on Sunday, the final day of the process. Like last year, the mega Khairatabad Ganesh will be moved in the day and immersed the same night.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be present for the immersion at Necklace Road. This is the first time that a Vice President will be witnessing the Ganesh immersion proceedings in the city. He is expected to be present for a “brief two-minutes”, on a day that will see more than 80,000 idols being immersed.
DGP Mahender Reddy claimed that all major idols meant for immersion had been geo-tagged for regular monitoring. He said stern action would be taken against miscreants circulating false messages and rumours on social media. A total of 65,000 policemen, he said, was being deployed across the State to ensure smooth immersion and celebrations.

In order to clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations in the twin cities up to late Sunday night/Monday morning. Similarly, Hyderabad Metro Rail will run trains up to 2 am on Monday. The  Telangana Road Transport Corporation will ply as many as 550 buses from 31 bus depots to various destinations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival