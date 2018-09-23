Ganapati bappa to take the dip in Hyderabad today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BIG day today! GHMC has made arrangements across 354 km of the twin cities for centralised immersion of Ganesh idols. Corporation officials held a meeting on Saturday with Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) and officials from other departments including water board, HMDA, revenue, law and police. About 10,000 idols are likely to be immersed on Sunday, the final day of the process. Like last year, the mega Khairatabad Ganesh will be moved in the day and immersed the same night.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be present for the immersion at Necklace Road. This is the first time that a Vice President will be witnessing the Ganesh immersion proceedings in the city. He is expected to be present for a “brief two-minutes”, on a day that will see more than 80,000 idols being immersed.

DGP Mahender Reddy claimed that all major idols meant for immersion had been geo-tagged for regular monitoring. He said stern action would be taken against miscreants circulating false messages and rumours on social media. A total of 65,000 policemen, he said, was being deployed across the State to ensure smooth immersion and celebrations.

In order to clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations in the twin cities up to late Sunday night/Monday morning. Similarly, Hyderabad Metro Rail will run trains up to 2 am on Monday. The Telangana Road Transport Corporation will ply as many as 550 buses from 31 bus depots to various destinations.