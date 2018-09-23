Home Cities Hyderabad

Ganesh procession underway in Hyderabad; 15 lakh people expected to participate

Thousands of people were participating in the "Shobha yatra" or the centralized procession from Balapur on Hyderabad fringes to Hussain Sagar in the heart of the city.

Published: 23rd September 2018 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

In this 22 September 2018 photo, people throng in huge numbers to have a last darshan of khairatabad Ganesh as the idol will be immersed on Sunday morning. (Photo | EPS/ Vinay Madapu)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The mammoth Ganesh procession was underway here on Sunday amid tight security.

Hundreds of idols from various parts of Hyderabad, its twin city Secunderabad and surrounding areas were bring carried to water bodies for immersion, marking the culmination of 11-day festivities.

Thousands of people were participating in the "Shobha yatra" or the centralized procession from Balapur on Hyderabad fringes to Hussain Sagar in the heart of the city.

Idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god in different sizes and avatars were being brought to the lake on trucks amid slogans of devotees as police were maintaining a tight vigil to prevent any untoward incident.

More than 15 lakh people are expected to participate in the day-long procession.

According to officials, 14,000 idols were installed in 'pandals' or makeshift structures at public places while an equal number of idols were put up without registration. Majority of these idols will be immersed in Hussain Sagar.

The main procession began from Balapur with the traditional auction of 'laddu'. Resident Srinivas Gupta bought the 'laddu' for Rs 16.60 lakh.

Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu

About 20,000 policemen have been deployed as part of the massive security arrangements for the annual procession.

Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and other top officials are monitoring the procession in Hyderabad and other major towns in Telangana at the state command and control centre, connected with CCTV cameras.

The police chief said they were using technology for effective monitoring to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the processions.

In Hyderabad alone, 2.5 lakh surveillance cameras are being used to monitor the procession from Balapur to Hussain Sagar.

For the second year in a row, the tallest idol began its journey early. The 57-feet-tall Ganesh installed at Khairatabad was carried on a trailer truck. After covering the four-km distance, the idol reached Hussain Sagar by afternoon.

During the previous years, the tallest idol used to be the last to begin its journey for immersion and the process used to stretch on to the next day. The police persuaded the organisers to start the procession early for smooth conduct of the immersion.

Authorities have deployed 200 cranes, including 51 static cranes, at Hussain Sagar and other water bodies for immersion.

According to officials, over 50,000 idols including small and medium sized idols were immersed during the last two days. Majority of the idols will be immersed on Sunday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has deployed 10,000 sanitation workers across the twin cities. According to GHMC commissioner M. Dana Kishore, one action teams was deployed every 3 km along 370 km procession route (all processions from different points).

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 38 fire tenders, 12 boats and 10 swimmers were deployed to deal with any emergency situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganesh Chathurthi Ganpati procession hyderabad Balapur Hindu festival Khairatabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival