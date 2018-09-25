Mom trafficked to Saudi, daughter appeals to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A daughter of a 47-year-old ailing woman allegedly trafficked to Saudi Arabia on the pretext of providing a job, appealed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday to intervene and facilitate her repatriation back to the city.

Amberpet resident Sofiya Begum’s mother Shabana Begum was approached by two local agents, one Saleem and Matloob when they learnt that Shabana was looking for a job.

They offered her a job in Saudi Arabia with a salary of 1,800 Saudi rials. Begum agreed to the deal and reached Saudi Arabia in 2017. “She was taken to Hail and was asked to work as a housemaid at her kafeel’s place,” Sofiya said. “My mother is diabetic. She is being denied medical attention,” Shabana said.