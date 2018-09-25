Home Cities Hyderabad

Mom trafficked to Saudi, daughter appeals to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Amberpet resident Sofiya Begum’s mother Shabana Begum was approached by two local agents, one Saleem and Matloob when they learnt that Shabana was looking for a job.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A daughter of a 47-year-old ailing woman allegedly trafficked to Saudi Arabia on the pretext of providing a job, appealed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday to intervene and facilitate her repatriation back to the city.

Amberpet resident Sofiya Begum’s mother Shabana Begum was approached by two local agents, one Saleem and Matloob when they learnt that Shabana was looking for a job.

They offered her a job in Saudi Arabia with a salary of 1,800 Saudi rials. Begum agreed to the deal and reached Saudi Arabia in 2017. “She was taken to Hail and was asked to work as a housemaid at her kafeel’s place,” Sofiya said. “My mother is diabetic. She is being denied medical attention,” Shabana said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushma Swaraj Ministry of External Affairs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?