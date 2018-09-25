The bard and his verses

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teacup. Its rim holding the saga of two eyes. The vapour dissolves. The poem ‘Ek Lamha’ appears at the lips of the poet’s daughter. She’s reading from her father’s life story ‘Yaad Ki Rahguzar’ written by her mother. The misty light on the stage retreats a bit to show the actor Shabana Azmi, Kaifi Azmi’s daughter. Next to her, on a different chair guarded by a wooden table, sits her husband lyricist-poet-scriptwriter Javed Akhtar.

The play is Kaifi Aur Main the stage adaptation of Shaukat’s memoir. And the city, of course, Hyderabad to which Shaukat belonged and where Shabana was born. The play isn’t new, but each time it is performed by the Shabana-Javed duo, it becomes anew. This time it was to officially launch the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, 2018. It’s only a coincidence that January 2019, which is just three months away, marks the legendary poet’s birth centenary.

The memoir, shaped as a play by Javed Akhtar, explores Kaifi the husband, the poet, the father, the comrade of Progressive Writers Movement, the person, the lover. His verses befitting each. His life a chiaroscuro of light and darkness. Each reaching its crescendo at different points without disturbing the actual picture beneath. A mosaic of episodes. Each piece glistening on the dimly-lit stage. Each verse recited with perfect poise and grace.

The effect multiplied with Javed’s voice echoing a distant past with which began Shaukat’s tryst with Kaifi, especially when he recited the magnanimous poem ‘Aurat’. The lines catch fire combusting against each other: “Uthh meri jaan, mere saath hii chalna hai tujhey....qaid ban jaye muhabbat to muhabbat se nikal... raah ka khaar hii kya gul bhii kuchalna hai tujhey...” In February 1947 Kaifi had come to Hyderabad for the Progressive Writers Conference which was followed by a mushaira where he read the volcanic verses.

A 19-year-old Shaukat was also present there. She was smitten both by the sheer power of the poem and the poet. Later, Kaifi began visiting her family and a coy romance blossomed between them. Shabana’s rendition of her mother’s part was excellent as she took the attendees down the memory lane from the crannies of Hyderabad to the commune in Andheri, Bombay frequented by several noted names of the Urdu poetry world like Majrooh Sultanpuri, Ali Sardar Jafri among others.

The liquid narrative is filled with fascinating details of not only their 55-year-old life of love and togetherness but also Kaifi’s growing years. The tone and form of the flow sketch their portraits as quite poignant. Javed uses wit to narrate Kaifi’s formative years especially ones spent in Mijwan village of Azamgarh (UP) where he was born. The audience laughed at Javed’s narration of a young Kaifi’s dismay in Lucknow where he was arrested after burning videshi clothes, but after light caning was let off along with other boys.

While he is picked up by the police he proudly tells one of his friends, ‘Jao ghar jaa key bol do, main jail jaa raha hun’ thinking of himself as no less than Gandhi or Nehru! When he’s not taken to prison he complains to a senior person ‘the police here is so bad’! The story progresses and we see his ardent espousal of a socialist egalitarian world unfold as Javed recites his famous poem ‘Makaan’ based on daily-wage workers. The powerful lines evoke a strong feeling, years after it was written: aaj ki raat bahut garm hawa chalti hai aaj ki raat na footpath pe neend aaegi sab utho, main bhi uthun tum bhi utho, tum bhi utho koi khidki isi divar mein khul jaegi

Director Ramesh Talwar has used the medium of stage with live orchestra to maximise the magnitude of Kaifi’s verses which resonate with as much passion as they did decades ago. Singer Jaswinder Singh’s rendition of Kaifi’s ghazals was mesmerising, adding more lyricism to the entire tale.

The main narrative is interlaced with some shocking revelation such as a few party members asking Shaukat to abort her baby because Kaifi was underground and she wasn’t earning. But she puts her foot down and goes to her parents’ house in Hyderabad where Shabana is born. On the stage, Shabana’s deep silence after the narration registers a protest.

The latter half of the tale is Kaifi’s will and zinda-dili while he gets paralytic stroke which makes half of his body permanently numb. Despite the affliction, he continues his socialist works especially getting schools and roads constructed for his village. The voices of Shabana and Javed bring to the front multiple layers that are composites in the character of Kaifi, the humane socialist. Shaukat’s first-person account holds the fountainhead of the subtext above which the revolutionary bard soars high. It is a play of brilliance – an interplay of peerless poetry and realistic prose.