Are election duties forcing senior officials to ignore Hitech bridge?

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IS election work keeping officials away from completing the tendering procedure for the much-needed Hitech City 4 Lane RUB (road under bridge)?

Speaking to Express, a senior official has confirmed that indeed is the case. The RUB project, slated to cost `59 crore, is jointly funded by the GHMC and Railways department.

GHMC, in August, deposited `24 crore with railways to build the box-like structure under the tracks. However, the approaches to the structure -- or the retaining walls that prevent soil from trickling in -- have to be built by the Corporation.

“Right under the railway track, the box like structure would be 9 meters deep and the approaches of 140 meters need to be built on both side,” informed a GHMC official.

“As works on both the box and approaches have to take place simultaneously, there seems to be a delay,” he added.

Denizens, meanwhile, have given up hope on the RUB. “With polls around the corner, we doubt if the works will start even by next year,” says Abhijeet Sinha, who took to Twitter asking people not to vote for the current government, accusing it of laxity.

Officials, however, say tenders would be passed within this week and works would begin by mid-October. The project is slated to be completed by next monsoon. A 4-lane bridge was proposed in the area between the two existing ones as the place gets really congested during office hours.

“We have asked Corporation to speed-up works. During office hours, it takes an average of 15 to 25 minutes to just cross the bridge. We deploy two officers to man the bridge at all times,” says Kukatpally traffic inspector T. Narsing Rao.