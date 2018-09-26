HMDA defers auction of open plots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has once again postponed auction of open plots at Uppal Bhagayath (The Pride of HMDA) and HMDA plots.

According to the HMDA officials, the auction of Uppal Bhagayat layout plots will be held on September 29 and 30 and other plots on September 28.

The first auction was originally scheduled to have been held on September 8 and 9 and subsequently postponed to September 20-22, and again to September 26-28.

Again fresh auction dates have been announced. This time it was postponed due to technical reasons. As many as 82 developed plots and 13 plots within the HMDA approved private layout (gifted to HMDA), totalling 95 plots have been put on e-auction. The major e-auctioning of developed plots include Uppal Bhagayat layout, which is touted to be the Pride of HMDA where 67 plots are up for sale.