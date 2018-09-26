Home Cities Hyderabad

HMDA defers auction of open plots

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has once again postponed auction of open plots at Uppal Bhagayath (The Pride of HMDA) and HMDA plots.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has once again postponed auction of open plots at Uppal Bhagayath (The Pride of HMDA) and HMDA plots.
According to the HMDA officials, the auction of Uppal Bhagayat layout plots will be held on September 29 and 30 and other plots on September 28.

The first auction was originally scheduled to have been held on September 8 and 9 and subsequently postponed to September 20-22, and again to September 26-28.

Again fresh auction dates have been announced. This time it was postponed due to technical reasons. As many as 82 developed plots and 13 plots within the HMDA approved private layout (gifted to HMDA), totalling 95 plots have been put on e-auction. The major e-auctioning of developed plots include Uppal Bhagayat layout, which is touted to be the Pride of HMDA where 67 plots are up for sale.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh