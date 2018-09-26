Home Cities Hyderabad

Inter-faith couple turn to social media for help

Published: 26th September 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An inter-faith married couple, who were allegedly separated by the woman’s family, finds solace after their distress message became viral on social media on Tuesday.
Patil Raju(25) alleged that on September 17, his four-month pregnant wife Nazmeen alias Pooja(23) was tricked into confinement  by her family members who had lodged a missing person complaint for Nazmeen at Lalaguda police station..

“My wife is four months pregnant now and I am worried about her safety. They have already warned her to abort her pregnancy and even threatened to kill me. We need justice” demanded Raju.
Raju alleged that Lalaguda police called him and threatened to arrest him, but did not specify his charges. “Lalaguda police were under clear influence of the her family. If they had really found me guilty, why did they not arrest me, instead of just threatening to arrest. ” he said.

After no response from police, he approached media, after which his distress message went viral on social media platforms. After the message went viral, Kacheguda police called him assuring him of help.
Kacheguda Inspector K Satyanarayana said that the missing case at Lalaguda is still under investigation. Raju himself agreed to send his wife, after the latter’s request.

“We are in regular touch with Lalaguda PS on this issue and see that she comes back to Raju. There is no truth in his allegations” he said.

Raju and Nazmeen, got married at Arya Samaj at Mangalhat on February 18. During the marriage, her name was changed to Pooja and they rented a separate apartment.

 

