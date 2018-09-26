Home Cities Hyderabad

Mistress of colours

New York City will have the colours of Hyderabad this autumn.

By Saima Afreen
HYDERABAD: New York City will have the colours of Hyderabad this autumn. The hues of coffee and water. The narrative of Old City lanes and bylanes. The deep furrows in the face of an ageing rickshaw-puller depicting the history behind his twilight years.

A few more such snippets appear on Hyderabadi artist Afza Tamkanat’s canvases. Though she’s now in Sydney, Australia but Hyderabad remains as much in her opuses as it’s in her heart. Seven of her paintings are getting exhibited in the fall edition of the New York Affordable Art Fair which begins today and will be on till September 30. In all, there are 300 artists participating at this prestigious art event.

The medium she uses is mainly coffee followed by watercolours. There’s a grammar of consistency in her work that connects all the opuses together. Unfortunately, she’s not travelling to New York this time. “But the next time I surely plan to go there,” she informs adding further, “Somehow people across different countries and cultures associate my works with their own stories. That’s why my oeuvres do not have titles. I let the narrations flow freely, allowing anyone to delve deep into them and discover their own version of the tale.”

She continues her preferred medium of coffee and watercolours on acid-free paper, but moving to Sydney hasn’t limited the dimensions of her vocation. In turn, the relocation offers her a vantage point from which she sees the art world from a larger spectrum exploring the subtext underneath. To this, she adds, “But the next time I surely plan to go to NYC,” she informs adding further, “Hyderabad breathes in my works and shall be there the next time I plan to showcase my works in Europe.”
