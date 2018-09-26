Home Cities Hyderabad

Mom sells infant for Rs 10,000, arrested

The child, meanwhile, was shifted to Shishu Vihar.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  UNABLE to care for her newborn male child and provide proper food, a 25-year-old woman tried to sell him for a price of `10,000 in the city outskirts. Police have arrested the mother Paidala Padma and another woman, Kusumooru Lakshmamma (35), who bought the infant. A resident of Balapur, Padma is a daily wage labourer.

Padma, who separated from her husband recently and was living alone, delivered a baby three months ago. Her problems began after an accident left her bedridden for a few weeks and without a job, money or food. Unable to provide for her child, she decided to sell him to a person in need. Lakshmamma, who resides in the neighbouring village, then approached her.  

She wanted to get the child for her elder brother, who has been childless for more than a decade. She paid `500 as advance on Sunday and said she would return with the balance amount on Tuesday. Based on a tip off, both the women were nabbed when they met for the deal. Police confirmed both the women had no connections to trafficking gangs. The child, meanwhile, was shifted to Shishu Vihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh