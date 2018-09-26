Mom sells infant for Rs 10,000, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: UNABLE to care for her newborn male child and provide proper food, a 25-year-old woman tried to sell him for a price of `10,000 in the city outskirts. Police have arrested the mother Paidala Padma and another woman, Kusumooru Lakshmamma (35), who bought the infant. A resident of Balapur, Padma is a daily wage labourer.

Padma, who separated from her husband recently and was living alone, delivered a baby three months ago. Her problems began after an accident left her bedridden for a few weeks and without a job, money or food. Unable to provide for her child, she decided to sell him to a person in need. Lakshmamma, who resides in the neighbouring village, then approached her.

She wanted to get the child for her elder brother, who has been childless for more than a decade. She paid `500 as advance on Sunday and said she would return with the balance amount on Tuesday. Based on a tip off, both the women were nabbed when they met for the deal. Police confirmed both the women had no connections to trafficking gangs. The child, meanwhile, was shifted to Shishu Vihar.