Police nab another Chaddi gang member

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police has managed to nab another member of the notorious Chaddi gang, in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Following a crucial information received from reliable sources, the police formed special teams and sent them to Dahod district in Gujarat. During their searches, the teams found one of the accused, Khaju Mavoji (30) near Garbada bus stand and arrested him immediately. According to police, the accused was earlier arrested by in a 2011 theft case but he came out on bail, joined the Chaddi gang and continued to commit criminal offences.

In August, the Rachakonda police arrested four members of the gang, including its kingpin Parmar Ram Badhiya and recovered valuables worth `13.5 lakh. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said a hunt is still on to nab the other two absconding gang members. The Chaddi gang had terrorised the citizens in three city commissionerates and had committed 14 offences, while 15 cases were reported in AP. The police has detected as many as 29 cases against them.