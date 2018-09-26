Home Cities Hyderabad

WATCH | Man axed to death in broad daylight in Hyderabad

The two assailants repeatedly stabbed the man in the middle of the road as passersby watched in horror.

A man was mercilessly axed to death in full public view in Hyderabad. (Photo | Screengrab)

A man was mercilessly axed to death in full public view in a busy thoroughfare in Attapur locality of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The shocking incident occurred near pillar no 143 of PVNR flyover along Attapur ring road. The two assailants repeatedly stabbed the man in the middle of the road as passersby watched in horror. Nobody came forward to save the victim.

The gruesome episode, which was captured by onlookers in their mobile phones, has now gone viral on social media. Ironically, a police patrolling car was also seen passing through the crime scene. Later, the vehicle was seen driving away from the spot.

The deceased has been identified as one J Ramesh, a main accused in the murder of a local grocery shop owner Mahesh Goud in 2017. The two attackers have been identified as father and brother of Ramesh.

Of the hundreds of people gathered at the scene, only a few try to intervene but failed to stop the attack. A traffic policeman who was present at the spot too made some attempts to stop the attackers but it was all futile.

