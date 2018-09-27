Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad High Court rejects plea to hold polls before farm grant

After hearing the case, the bench said that it was a policy decision taken by the government prior to the dissolution of the Assembly, and the Court would not interfere on it.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court on Wednesday dismissed the PIL filed seeking direction to the Election Commission of India and the state chief electoral officer to conduct the Telangana Assembly polls before distribution of Rs 4,000 per acre to the State farmers for Rabi season under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian was dismissing the PIL filed by K Anthony Reddy, advocate from Rangareddy district, who apprehended that the grant of Rs 4,000 per acre to the farmers, to be distributed during November this year, under the Rythu Bandhu scheme would influence the voters if the elections were held later.

After hearing the case, the bench said that it was a policy decision taken by the government prior to the dissolution of the Assembly, and the Court would not interfere on it. Moreover, it was a beneficial scheme to the farmers. “It is the need of the hour. Let the farmers live”, the bench observed.

