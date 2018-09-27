Hyderabad team shortlisted for technology to use printed paper reprint multiple times

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Team Satyam Engineering from Hyderabad got shortlisted at the Dell Designathon for its innovative and smart solution – to use printed paper to print multiple times. The Designation by laptop and desktop PC maker concluded the second edition of the 24-hour challenge driven event with teams participating from organisations in fields of architecture, engineering, manufacturing, fashion, lifestyle, media and entertainment.

Dell Designathon is for companies depending on design led innovation for their products and solutions. It reaches out to 2D & 3D design enthusiasts from various industries to showcase their prototype on a designated theme to bring their ideas to life. The theme this year was ‘enabling human progress through design for sustainable urbanization’, and was hosted as part of the Dell Technologies Forums across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Designathon this year, received over 339 registrations across four cities.

This event saw submissions of 40 creative and thought-provoking ideas & designs for sustainability – to develop a market that embraces imperfect food buyers with good deal and community sharing program; to cut down the human intervention to clean the garbage and plastic waste from the rivers and seas; to design a semi articulated truck that functions exclusively as a bus and vice versa at the click of a button, ensuring that the bus per unit economics improves quite substantially, among others.

Among the other teams in the final list are Team Mumbai Hackerspace for Transport System for Sustainable Urbanization, Team Agribazaar from New Delhi for their Imperfect food with perfect stories, Team Boiled Corn Productions from Bengaluru for their concept of selfies for innovation.