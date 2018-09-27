Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Team to visit Dubai, help migrants

A team of officials led by Arvinder Singh, secretary Protocol and NRI Affairs in the State, left for Dubai to study the plight of NRIs who were granted amnesty but struggling to return home.

By Express News Service

According to IT, Industries and NRI Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao, the team will stay in Dubai to know ‘how many NRIs are facing problems, the nature of their issues and the way out’.

“Some said the number of stranded Telanganites in Dubai is in hundreds and some said it will be in thousands. We have sent our official team to know the exact number. If necessary, I too will visit to Dubai to help the Telanganaites,” Rama Rao told Express on Wednesday.  

He said that several migrants have been working there without work visas. UAE government recently announced that it would grant exit permits to immigrants who wished to leave the country and regularise residence of those staying illegally.

