National Mining Development Corporation to invest Rs 6.5 crore over two years

Published: 27th September 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

NMDC Chairman, MD N Baijendra Kumar, in Hyderabad on Wednesday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Mining Development Corporation (NMDC) is set to invest as much as Rs 6,500 crore in financial year 2019 and 2020 towards capital expenditure.

The miner is also set to commission its coke oven plant at the upcoming Nagarnar steel plant in Chhattisgarh later this month. Addressing the media on the sidelines of NMDC’s 60th annual general meeting on Wednesday, N Baijendra Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC said, “Last year we invested Rs 2,800 on capital expenditure. This year (FY 19), we will be investing Rs 3,185 crore and next year (FY 20) Rs 3,290 crore.”

Regarding commencement of production from the coke oven plant at the upcoming Nagarnar Steel Plant, Kumar said, “It would be commissioned on September 28, and as of now Rs 14,182 crore has been spent on the project.”

